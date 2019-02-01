TBC Brands Introduces Sumitomo-Brand Performance Tire Line

TBC Brands has introduced a premium performance family of tires, the Sumitomo HTR Enhance LX2, CX2 and WX2, covering almost every on-road vehicle and driving style, the company says.

The line is available in three fitments with rims ranging from 15-in. to 22-in. in over 80 sizes with 43 passenger, 25 CUV and SUV, and 14 UHP sizes for sedans and CUVs.

The Enhance LX2 is an all-season touring tire designed to provide enhanced ride comfort in a variety of road conditions. The Enhance CX2 is for SUV and CUV drivers seeking a tire tough enough to handle heavy loads while still delivering dependable, year-round performance. The Enhance WX2 is an ultra-high performance tire with predictable handling, all-season traction and precise cornering, the company says.

“TBC Brands is excited to expand the Sumitomo brand lineup with the addition of the HTR Enhance family, which spans three of the fastest growing market segments in the industry,” said Jon Vance, senior vice president of product marketing for TBC Corporation. “This family of tires was designed for dealers seeking an exclusive, high quality product with top tier performance all while offering enhanced profitability. With the HTR Enhance, dealers will be able to stock one line that covers multiple vehicle fitments while making it easy for retail associates to sell this go-to product.”

The Sumitomo HTR Enhance LX2 is now available in North America with the HTR Enhance CX2 and WX2 available in the second quarter of 2019.

The family of tires features a warranty protection package including: