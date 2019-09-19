TBC Brands Introduces the Akuret Implement I-1 Ag Tire

TBC Brands has introduced a new agricultural tire, the Akuret Implement I-1.

The Akuret Implement I-1 was constructed to minimize tire deflection and provide excellent rolling resistance, TBC says. Its multi-rib tread design and wide footprint provides easy tracking, steering and flotation. This tubeless tire line also boosts even tire wear, according to TBC.

“TBC Brands is excited to launch the Akuret Implement I-1 to our dealer partner network,” said Bill Dashiell, senior vice president of the commercial tire division for TBC Brands. “This tire was designed with excellent flotation capabilities to carry heavy loads and prevent compaction issues all while offering our customers and end-users an enhanced value.”

The Akuret I-1 is now available in three sizes: 9.5L-15 D, 11L-15 D and 11L-15 F.

Akuret agricultural tires feature a five-year warranty for workmanship and materials that includes a no-charge replacement within the first 12 months with 10% or less of the original tread depth used if it becomes unserviceable due to a defect in design, workmanship, or material. A prorated allowance is available after the no-charge replacement period or the tread use exceeds that allowed based on the date of manufacture and the amount of tire use after it was installed.