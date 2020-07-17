Tarsus Provides Update on Tyrexpo Asia 2021

Several conferences have recently been confirmed for Tyrexpo 2021 , according to Tarsus, a global B2B media group that acquired Tyrexpo 2021.

“Three of the conferences have recently been confirmed, which will consist of a special retreading summit, fleet managers summit and a summary of digitalization strategies for the Southeast Asian tire retail sector,” said Alwin Seow, event project director.

“Two conferences will be held simultaneously on each day and consist of carefully chosen guest speakers on key important topics, and Tarsus is confident in providing an interesting and factual viewpoint about current and futuristic developments in each respective market,” he added.

The 2021 conference is set to be held in Singapore from March 17-19 at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel Convention Centre.