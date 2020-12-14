Connect with us
Tarsus Group Creates New Tire Event Starting in 2022

Tyrexpo Asia 2022 will be held in March 2022 in Thailand from April 28-30, 2022.
Tire Review Staff

on

Tarsus Group is extending its event portfolio with an additional event commencing in 2022.

Tyrexpo Asia 2022 will be held in 2022 in Thailand at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Bangkok, and will alternate bi-annually with Tyrexpo Asia in Singapore.

Tarsus Group says Tyrexpo Asia 2022 will bring together regional emerging markets including Vietnam, Myammer, Laos and Cambodia.

“This unique event is expected to attract at least 240 exhibitors from around the world and we anticipate 6,000 local and international attendees to present a valuable opportunity for leading and emerging international regional suppliers to promote their services within the tire, equipment and tools, and tire accessories market sectors,” says Alwin Seow, events director at Tarsus.

