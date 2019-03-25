SUV Stolen from a Utah Tire Store’s Bay

Saturday morning at 7 a.m., a thief broke into a Big O Tires store located in Kaysville, Utah, climbed through the jagged glass of the broken window to gain entry, hopped inside a Toyota Sequoia parked in the closed bay, then backed out, crashing through the garage door before driving off.

According to KJZZ News of Salt Lake City, the thief then drove the stolen SUV for a short time before parking on a street near his original vehicle, getting into his original car, then driving away.

Approximately 30 minutes prior to the Big O break in, the suspect was seen on surveillance video at another local business attempting to break in but was unsuccessful.

Local police continue to search for the suspect.