Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

The Growth of SUV-Specific Fitments

Christian Hinton

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

Though SUVs have been growing in popularity for years now, OE fitments and a wide variety of consumer expectations have caused more SUV-specific tires to come to market. In this video from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio, we will discuss the growth of SUV tires and why this trend is happening.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

When it comes to luxury SUVs, larger rim diameters all have had double-digit growth since 2015 at the cost of 15- and 16-in. diameters, which lost almost 60% market share in that time. With that being said, different types of SUVs like large luxury or off-road vehicles have created a need for a lot of different types of fitments for SUVs.

On top of that, customer needs for their SUV will likely be very specific. In order to complement the modern SUV, tires require higher levels of grip, improved comfort and driving sophistication – more so than their predecessors.

Because of versatility in the SUV segment, along with varying driver expectations, making a recommendation for replacement tires requires dealers to know their customer’s needs and expectations as well as the various brands and fitments the dealership can provide.

Advertisement

When serving customers in this segment, one key takeaway is to remember that these are, in fact, utility vehicles and daily drivers at the same time. In many cases, they will be driven hard and carry cargo. In other cases, they may be an upgrade from a van and carry multiple people at a time or be driven for aesthetic purposes.

No matter the case, it is key to know which fitments and tire technology are best suited for your customer when they are trying to find the right SUV tire.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: Custom Wheel Balancing Checklist

Garage Studio: Innovations in Tire Equipment Technology

Garage Studio: Richard Petty Details His Ideal Performance Car and Engine

Garage Studio: Selling Ride Control: Do Not Back Down

Advertisement

on

The Growth of SUV-Specific Fitments

on

All-Season Tire Selling Tips

on

The Importance of Tire Registration

on

TPMS and Tire Life Connection
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Tires: Most Viewed Tire Launch Stories of 2021

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Maxxis International USA

Maxxis International USA
Contact: Brian PhillipsPhone: 6784076700
545 Old Peachtree Rd., Suwanee GA 30024
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Richard Petty Engines Racing interview Richard Petty Engines Racing interview

Garage Studio

Richard Petty Details His Ideal Performance Car and Engine

Garage Studio

Selling Ride Control: Do Not Back Down

Garage Studio

Custom Wheel Balancing Checklist

Garage Studio

Using Data To Order The Right Tire SKUs
Connect
Tire Review Magazine