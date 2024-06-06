 SUV/CUV tires continue to grow and adapt

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

As a tire dealer or shop owner, I’m sure you’ve been on the front lines of the significant growth of the SUV/CUV market. I mean, take a look at your inventory, that’s probably a great indicator right there. With that being said, you’ve likely devoted time to training staff and chatting with customers about this segment, and for good reason – the SUV/CUV vehicle market continues to grow its share.

Let’s talk about how SUV/CUV tires continue to grow and adapt.

SUV and CUV growth may have something to do with fuel efficiency and customers’ desire for increased miles per gallon. However, how much it will impact the corresponding tire segment remains to be seen. Primarily, the main push for fuel efficiency comes from the OEMs. However, the demand for replacement tires remains largely driven by tread life and versatile performance across all seasons, rather than being significantly impacted by fuel efficiency concerns. With that being said, the desire for increased fuel efficiency affects all aspects of vehicle development, including tires.

Tire manufacturers are working on new technologies to improve fuel efficiency while minimizing the impact on treadwear and performance. Currently, one of the main technologies being developed is low rolling resistance compounds, not only in the tread but in the compound that makes up a tire. However, many factors affect the fuel efficiency of a tire, including materials, construction, shape and aerodynamics.

On top of fuel efficiency, customers with CUVs or SUVs seek ride comfort, long tread life and performance. That means that customers looking for tires for their CUVs or SUVs expect a smooth and quiet ride, wet performance and strength with long-lasting performance. Remember, CUVs and SUVs are defined as utility vehicles, so strength and long life are key factors they look for in a tire.

Given the wide range of CUV and SUV models, tire dealers should take vehicle performance requirements, driving styles and intended use into account when selling to them. By the time they come into your shop, it’s likely your customers have already researched what they think they need in a tire. So, the best thing you can do is ask the customer questions to learn their routine and the type of performance they look for in CUV or SUV tires.

