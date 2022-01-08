Sun Devil Auto, Wilhelm Automotive Deliver $10K Worth of Gifts

Sun Devil Auto and Wilhelm Automotive , portfolio brands of Sun Auto Tire & Service , announced that their 15th annual Toys for Tots donation drive resulted in 15 gift-filled boxes, totaling an estimated value of $10,000.

Both automotive service brands included a generous matching donation of $2,000. All Phoenix-area locations collected new, unwrapped gifts through Monday, December 13, Sun Auto said.

“For over fourteen years, we have collected toys from our generous customers and employees to deliver hope to less fortunate children during the holiday season. Not only did they show up, but our community truly surpassed our expectations, making the celebrations special for Phoenix-area families,” said Chris Doster, market leader, Sun Devil Auto. “We understand that the holiday season can be a difficult time, especially after the past two years, but our local support, however it may be needed, will never waver.”