Sun Auto Tire & Service Launches Charitable Program

Sun Auto Tire & Service Inc. announced the launch of its corporate charitable giving program, Accelerating Success.

Although the company has prioritized community partnership, corporate citizenship and charitable giving across its various brands and markets since its founding, Accelerating Success enables the company to focus its charitable efforts on supporting and partnering with communities through their area schools, Sun Auto says.

In the past, Sun Auto, formerly GB Auto Service, has given back in numerous ways, including donating $24,000 worth of restaurant gift cards to schools in Tucson, inviting local high school marching bands to help celebrate store grand openings in Houston, and donating $11,000 to local Tulsa charities during a community event called the Tire Rodeo.

According to the company, Sun Auto Tire & Service’s 10 automotive service brands accommodate in excess of one million customers per year through more than 1,500 service bays in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma.

