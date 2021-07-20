Sun Auto Tire & Service Launches Charitable Program

Click Here to Read More

Although the company has prioritized community partnership, corporate citizenship and charitable giving across its various brands and markets since its founding, Accelerating Success enables the company to focus its charitable efforts on supporting and partnering with communities through their area schools, Sun Auto says.

In the past, Sun Auto, formerly GB Auto Service, has given back in numerous ways, including donating $24,000 worth of restaurant gift cards to schools in Tucson, inviting local high school marching bands to help celebrate store grand openings in Houston, and donating $11,000 to local Tulsa charities during a community event called the Tire Rodeo.