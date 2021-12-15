Sun Auto Tire & Service Acquires Three More Independents

Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc. announced the acquisitions of T.O. Haas Tire & Auto, Bruce’s Tire & Auto Service and Delta World Tire. Servicing Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, northern and central California, Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky, northern Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, the addition of these brands brings Sun Auto Tire & Service’s holdings to more than 350 locations. These acquisitions also mark the portfolio’s expansion into nine new states.

“When approaching well-known local, independent brands, we evaluate to determine if the potential acquisition would strategically position our company to further the overall portfolio. These four tire-focused businesses perfectly align with our accelerated geographic growth,” said Tony Puckett, CEO, Sun Auto Tire & Service. “Our passion is to create outstanding customer service experiences across all locations, and these trusted partnerships will allow us to cultivate existing relationships and create new ones in order to be the nation’s leading provider of quality aftermarket automotive repair and tires.” In 2021, Sun Auto Tire & Service purchased 11 automotive service brands, establishing themselves as a coast-to-coast automotive service organization by entering 12 new states and adding a total number of 180 storefronts to its portfolio, the company said. In the second half of the year, the company acquired Plaza Tire & Service, Martin Tire Co. and Hogan & Sons. The company also switched hands from Greenbriar Equity to Leonard Green & Partners in September for majority ownership.

