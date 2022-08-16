Connect with us

News

Sun Auto Opens Additional Stores in Nevada and California

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Sun Auto Tire & Service Inc. announced the expansion of its service and Goodguys Tire & Auto brands with new store openings in Las Vegas, Nevada and Visalia, California.  

Advertisement

Sun Auto Service opened on July 15 and is located at 3340 W. Cactus Ave., Las Vegas, Nevada. The 11 Sun Auto location in the Las Vegas area has 14 bays and employs seven, the company says.

Goodguys Tire & Auto – located at 1622 W. Cameron Ave., Visalia, California, – opened Aug. 15. This will be the second Goodguys location in Visalia and the ten in the greater Fresno area. The store has eight bays and six employees, the company says. 

Sun Auto has grown significantly in 2021 and 2022, acquiring a total of 14 brands in various states across the country with plans for additional growth through the remainder of the year. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Titan to Host FFA Tire Auction and Events at Farm Progress 2022

People: Nucap Appoints New VP of Business Development

News: Continental Showcasing New Technology at Automechanika

News: Ohio Tire & Auto Association Holds Annual Golf Outing

Advertisement

on

Sun Auto Opens Additional Stores in Nevada and California

on

Firestone Ag Announces Price Increase in U.S., Canada

on

Gallery: 2022 Continental GOLD Dealer Meeting

on

Pirelli Equips The Aston Martin DBX707 with P Zero Tires
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Service: Launch Tech Releases The X-431 ADAS Pro Plus

Business Operations: What Do Your Signs Say About Your Shop?

Commercial Tires: Earn Fleet Customer Trust Via Proactive Truck Tire Maintenance

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp.
Contact: Calvin PakPhone: 973-633-9000Phone: 800-426-5665Fax: 973-633-0028
1450 Valley Dr., Wayne NJ 07470
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

hand shake hand shake

News

Melvin’s Tire Pros Partners with Mavis
Belle Tire anniversary Chicago expansion Don Barnes Belle Tire anniversary Chicago expansion Don Barnes

News

Belle Tire’s Don Barnes III Reflects on 100th Anniversary, Expansion into Chicago￼

News

Right to Repair Ruling Delayed Again. Here’s How You Can Take Action
Debra Hamlin TIA secretary Debra Hamlin TIA secretary

People

Bridgestone’s Debra Hamlin Elected TIA Secretary
Connect
Tire Review Magazine