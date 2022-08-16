Sun Auto Opens Additional Stores in Nevada and California

Sun Auto Tire & Service Inc. announced the expansion of its service and Goodguys Tire & Auto brands with new store openings in Las Vegas, Nevada and Visalia, California.

Sun Auto Service opened on July 15 and is located at 3340 W. Cactus Ave., Las Vegas, Nevada. The 11 Sun Auto location in the Las Vegas area has 14 bays and employs seven, the company says.

Goodguys Tire & Auto – located at 1622 W. Cameron Ave., Visalia, California, – opened Aug. 15. This will be the second Goodguys location in Visalia and the ten in the greater Fresno area. The store has eight bays and six employees, the company says.

Sun Auto has grown significantly in 2021 and 2022, acquiring a total of 14 brands in various states across the country with plans for additional growth through the remainder of the year.