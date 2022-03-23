Connect with us

What's Treading

Sun Auto: Doubling in Size in 2021, What’s Next for 2022

Madeleine Winer

on

Whats-Treading Sun Auto Tire Service Tony Puckett

Private-equity-backed Sun Auto Tire & Service acquired 11 new automotive service brands last year and doubled in size. So, how did they do it? And what’s to credit for their growth?

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX 2022, we’re joined by Tony Puckett, the company’s CEO, to discuss Sun Auto’s growth to more than 350 locations by the end of 2021 and what to expect in 2022. In this episode, Puckett speaks about:

  • The aspects of the company he credits for the growth of Sun Auto doubling in size in 2021 (1:10)
  • Tactics and strategies he learned from growing Valvoline Quick Lube that he has applied to Sun Auto’s growth (2:20)
  • How Sun Auto acquires tire businesses and reasons why he feels dealers partner with Sun Auto (4:50)
  • The ways Sun Auto spreads best practices among its acquired locations (7:39)
  • How Sun Auto is tackling the challenge of labor and qualified technicians in the tire industry (10:45)
  • How he sees Sun Auto growing its geographic footprint in 2022 and beyond (16:35)

Listen below or subscribe to What’s Treading with Tire Review on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts. You can also watch a video version of this episode here or on Tire Review’s YouTube channel.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Breaking the Buying Trance with Steve Ferrante [Audio]

Podcasts: Auto Care CEO Breaks Down Right to Repair Issue [Audio]

Podcasts: Tire Pros President Details Franchise Priorities for 2022 [Audio]

Podcasts: The Switch to Scheduling Out Tire & Service Work [Audio]

Advertisement

on

Sun Auto: Doubling in Size in 2021, What's Next for 2022

on

How Compact Construction Equipment Affects OTR Tire Trends

on

Hunter: Using IoT to Track Tire Service Metrics

on

How Hunter is Using IOT to Help Dealers Operate Smarter
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Tires: Most Viewed Tire Launch Stories of 2021

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists
Contact: Michael DunlapPhone: 800-518-3040Phone: 770-903-1236Fax: 770-903-1237
3100 Medlock Bridge Rd., Ste. 305, Norcross GA 30071
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
Tire Review Magazine