Sun Auto: Doubling in Size in 2021, What’s Next for 2022

Private-equity-backed Sun Auto Tire & Service acquired 11 new automotive service brands last year and doubled in size. So, how did they do it? And what’s to credit for their growth?

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX 2022, we’re joined by Tony Puckett, the company’s CEO, to discuss Sun Auto’s growth to more than 350 locations by the end of 2021 and what to expect in 2022. In this episode, Puckett speaks about:

The aspects of the company he credits for the growth of Sun Auto doubling in size in 2021 (1:10)

Tactics and strategies he learned from growing Valvoline Quick Lube that he has applied to Sun Auto’s growth (2:20)

How Sun Auto acquires tire businesses and reasons why he feels dealers partner with Sun Auto (4:50)

The ways Sun Auto spreads best practices among its acquired locations (7:39)

How Sun Auto is tackling the challenge of labor and qualified technicians in the tire industry (10:45)

How he sees Sun Auto growing its geographic footprint in 2022 and beyond (16:35)

Listen below or subscribe to What's Treading with Tire Review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.