Sun Auto Acquires TGK Automotive and Toscalito Tire

Sun Auto Tire & Service has acquired two full-service auto repair brands: TGK Automotive Specialists and Toscalito Tire & Automotive.

The company says TGK Automotive Specialists acquisition included 24 stores and 183 bays, primarily in Minnesota. The Toscalito Tire & Automotive acquisition included five locations with a total of 33 bays.

These are Sun Auto’s fifth and sixth acquisitions in 2022. The company also acquired Superior Tire in April, Good Neighbor Tire & Auto Service in May and Coopers Auto Repair Specialists in August. Now, Sun Auto operates a total of 413 stores across 18 states with additional acquisitions planned in the upcoming months.

