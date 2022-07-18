Connect with us
Sun Auto Tire & Service Acquires Two Locations in Washington State

Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc. announced continued growth in Washington with the acquisition of Coopers Auto Repair Specialists, a full-service auto repair brand with two locations in the state. 

The two locations feature a total of 22 bays and are located at: 

  • 1718 103rd Street E in Tacoma, Washington 
  • 5325 122nd Street E in Puyallup, Washington 

The Coopers Auto Repair Specialists acquisition is the third in 2022, Aun Auto says. The private-equity-backed tire retail giant also acquired Superior Tire in April and Good Neighbor Tire & Auto Service in May. In 2021, Sun Auto added 11 automotive brands to its network. Sun Auto now operates a total of 369 stores across 18 states with plans for additional growth throughout the remainder of the year, the company says. 

