Sun Auto Tire & Service Acquires Two Locations in Washington State

Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc. announced continued growth in Washington with the acquisition of Coopers Auto Repair Specialists, a full-service auto repair brand with two locations in the state.

The two locations feature a total of 22 bays and are located at:

1718 103 rd Street E in Tacoma, Washington

Street E in Tacoma, Washington 5325 122nd Street E in Puyallup, Washington

The Coopers Auto Repair Specialists acquisition is the third in 2022, Aun Auto says. The private-equity-backed tire retail giant also acquired Superior Tire in April and Good Neighbor Tire & Auto Service in May. In 2021, Sun Auto added 11 automotive brands to its network. Sun Auto now operates a total of 369 stores across 18 states with plans for additional growth throughout the remainder of the year, the company says.