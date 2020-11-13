Sumitomo to Increase Prices on Falken PLT, Med. Truck Tires

Sumitomo Rubber North America will increase prices in the U.S. and Canada on Falken and Ohtsu brand passenger, light-truck and medium-truck tires, as well as implement inline adjustments on a per size basis.

The medium truck tire increase announced to dealers Nov. 1 of up to 6% will have an effective date of Dec. 1. The passenger and light truck tire increase of up to 8% will have an effective date of Jan. 1.

Sumitomo says several factors have driven the need for this price increase, including increased costs in both transportation and labor, in addition to other market factors.