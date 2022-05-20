Connect with us
Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Sumitomo Recalls Almost 7,000 Sumitomo and Falken Tires

Madeleine Winer

on

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (Sumitomo) is recalling certain Sumitomo and Falken tires. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a deformation may occur in the tires near the bead, which could result in bead separation. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 119, “New Pneumatic Tires-Other Than Passenger Cars.”

To learn more about the Falken and Sumitomo products and sizes that are under the recall, click here.

NHSTA says tire bead separation can increase the risk of a crash. Sumitomo will notify owners and replace the affected tires, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 20, 2022, NHTSA says.

In this article:
