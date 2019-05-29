News/Sullivan Tire and Auto Service
May 29, 2019

Sullivan Tire Receives Three Bronze Telly Awards for Ads

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service has received three Bronze Telly awards for its advertisements, which can be seen during Boston sports events and on a variety of New England television networks.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and in many categories. Over 12,000 video submissions were received by the Telly Awards from all 50 states and five continents.

The company’s creative service agency partner, Ivy Creative, assists Sullivan Tire and Auto Service with the creation and production of all its television commercials. Ivy Creative and Sullivan Tire were awarded three of the five available spots in the Regional TV, General Retail Store/Specialty Store category. The winning commercials “Small Things,” “Sing Along,” and “Bigfoot” can be seen on Sullivan Tire’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/sullytire.

