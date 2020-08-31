Connect with us
sullivantire_germantown_COVID

News

Sullivan Tire Donates Meals in Quincy, MA

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service donated meals to the South Shore YMCA’s Germantown Neighborhood Center in Quincy, MA.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

This month, vice president of marketing for Sullivan Tire and Auto Service Paul Sullivan, and his executive assistant, Maureen Cullity, paid a visit to the South Shore YMCA’s Germantown Neighborhood Center in Quincy, MA, where he started a children’s reading program more than a decade ago.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Paul and Maureen donated complimentary meals from Montilio’s Baking Company and The Chef’s Table.

“Anytime you can help people, no matter what way, whether it’s giving them groceries or providing a hot meal, or giving them some educational benefits or social activity, I think it’s just wonderful.” said Sullivan. “We are just proud to be back here today. If it is just to help people have a better day in the way of a meal, you can count us in.”

According to South Shore YMCA president and CEO Paul Gorman, the organization’s food pantry has quadrupled as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, serving about 1,000 people per week versus their usual 250. The Germantown Neighborhood Center is a hub in the community, offering programming and support for families, a vegetable garden, and teaching kitchen, in addition to the food pantry.

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service says it also supports high school and college sports programs and supports organizations helping those in need including Cardinal Cushing Center, Friendship Home, Special Olympics, The Jimmy Fund, Signature Health Care, and South Shore Hospital.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Milestar Debuts New Interactive Website

People: Toyo Promotes Two from Company’s Leadership Team

News: Bridgestone TBR Tire Plant Celebrates 30 Years

News: Service Tire Truck Centers Acquires Highlands Tire & Service

Advertisement

on

Sullivan Tire Donates Meals in Quincy, MA

on

Continental Makes Rubber Supply Chain Digitally Traceable

on

N.C. Bridgestone Tire Plant Recognized for Health, Safety

on

Maxam Tire Opens New Solid Tire Factory
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

American Business Mngmt.Systems

American Business Mngmt.Systems
Phone: 877-470-2267Fax: 435-753-5705
895 N Main St., Logan UT 84321
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect