Sullivan Tire Donates Meals in Quincy, MA

This month, vice president of marketing for Sullivan Tire and Auto Service Paul Sullivan, and his executive assistant, Maureen Cullity, paid a visit to the South Shore YMCA’s Germantown Neighborhood Center in Quincy, MA, where he started a children’s reading program more than a decade ago.

Paul and Maureen donated complimentary meals from Montilio’s Baking Company and The Chef’s Table.

“Anytime you can help people, no matter what way, whether it’s giving them groceries or providing a hot meal, or giving them some educational benefits or social activity, I think it’s just wonderful.” said Sullivan. “We are just proud to be back here today. If it is just to help people have a better day in the way of a meal, you can count us in.”

According to South Shore YMCA president and CEO Paul Gorman, the organization’s food pantry has quadrupled as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, serving about 1,000 people per week versus their usual 250. The Germantown Neighborhood Center is a hub in the community, offering programming and support for families, a vegetable garden, and teaching kitchen, in addition to the food pantry.

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service says it also supports high school and college sports programs and supports organizations helping those in need including Cardinal Cushing Center, Friendship Home, Special Olympics, The Jimmy Fund, Signature Health Care, and South Shore Hospital.