With 77 locations across the New England states, Sullivan Tire & Auto Centers is definitely “one of the big guys” in the northeast. Like its competitors, it is eyeing growth and looking at where the business can expand its footprint. However, as it expands, it knows the business can get more corporate, so how do you sustain the personal, family-oriented approach to the business as you grow?

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we spoke with Joe Zaccheo, Sullivan Tire’s recently-appointed president and CEO, who explained how the company is keeping that family feel as it expands. Zaccheo, a 26-year Sullivan Tire veteran, is a champion of the company’s “controlled growth,” especially as it looks for opportunities to expand in Connecticut and central and western Massachusetts. Yet, as a tenured member of the Sullivan Tire team, he’s been involved in employee growth initiatives –such as its leadership development programs–that have allowed the business to retain employees for decades.

