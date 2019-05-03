Sullivan Tire Celebrates 64 Years with Goodyear Blimp Flight

Goodyear Blimp

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service is taking to the skies to celebrate 64 years of business as they offer guests a ride on a Goodyear blimp.

On May 22, Wingfoot will fly over Plymouth Harbor bearing the dealership’s messaging. Sullivan Tire, who has been a Goodyear Tire dealer for more than 40 years, will also offer a Goodyear sale from May 6 through the end of the month.



Sullivan Tire is offering five people the chance to take a ride on the blimp. For more information and to enter, visit www.sullivantire.com/blimp.