News/Sullivan Tire
May 3, 2019

Sullivan Tire Celebrates 64 Years with Goodyear Blimp Flight

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Triangle Tire Creates Spanish Website, Shows Construction Progress of New Plant

Sullivan Tire Celebrates 64 Years with Goodyear Blimp Flight

Tirescanner.com Appoints Vice President of Sales

Max Finkelstein Takes Dealers to Aruba for Annual Max Elite Trip

TBC Brands Releases Power King xERT-3HD OTR Tire

Bridgestone Reports 'Steady Progress' on 100% Sustainability by 2050

Scott Shriber Appointed Group Publisher of Content for Babcox Media

Goodyear Revenue Up 4% in First Quarter

Tread Connection Partners with Industry Veterans to Accelerate Growth

TBC Brands Introduces the Harvest King Field Pro AR R-1W

Goodyear Blimp
Goodyear Blimp

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service is taking to the skies to celebrate 64 years of business as they offer guests a ride on a Goodyear blimp.

On May 22, Wingfoot will fly over Plymouth Harbor bearing the dealership’s messaging. Sullivan Tire, who has been a Goodyear Tire dealer for more than 40 years, will also offer a Goodyear sale from May 6 through the end of the month.

Sullivan Tire is offering five people the chance to take a ride on the blimp. For more information and to enter, visit www.sullivantire.com/blimp.

Show Full Article