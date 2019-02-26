Uncategorized
February 26, 2019

Sullivan Tire Partners with Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service is partnering with Alex Cora, manager of the World Series Champions, the Boston Red Sox.

The initial agreement is for two years and includes TV commercials and personal appearances.

“Alex possesses not only a deep knowledge of the game of baseball, but more importantly, he epitomizes diligence and leadership skills that we can all learn from,” said Paul Sullivan, vice president of Sullivan Tire. “These, along with his love of family and passion for his home of Puerto Rico, are respectable qualities that embody the Sullivan spirit. We are honored and excited to be working with Alex.”

Sullivan Tire has been a longtime advertiser on Boston sports broadcasts and has had agreements with many professional sports figures throughout the years including: Dustin Pedroia, Jim Rice, Dennis Eckersley and Terry Francona of the Boston Red Sox; Greg Campbell and Torey Krug of the Boston Bruins; and James Develin of the New England Patriots.

