Sullivan Tire Marks 67th Anniversary With Monthly Sweepstakes

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service says it will honor its 67th anniversary by celebrating all year long with monthly events and surprises. Different sweepstakes will be available each month on its website beginning in March and any adult residing in Massachusets, Conneticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire or Maine can enter to win.

Prizes include Justin Bieber concert tickets, Bruins game tickets, Six Flags season passes, a free set of four Continental tires plus installation or a Sullivan Tire gift card worth $167. Once you’ve entered the sweepstakes, one additional bonus entry can be submitted per day until the sweepstakes are over to increase your chances of winning.

