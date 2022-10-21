Sullivan Tire Adds Two Maine Locations

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service announced the acquisition of the retail and commercial operations of Central Tire in Sanford and Shawmut, Maine. Sullivan Tire says Sanford’s retail center increases the number of Sullivan Tire’s retail locations to a total of 78 throughout New England.

The company says Central Tire’s Sanford location includes a commercial tire service area and seven service bays for retail. The Shawmut location measures 10,000 sq. ft. and will provide a full line of tires and tire service for commercial vehicles.

According to Sullivan Tire, the employees of Central Tire will be retained by Sullivan Tire in Sanford and Shawmut, maintaining the local relationships established in those areas.