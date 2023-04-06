 Tips for a Successful Spring Tire Changeover

With the change in season comes the need to change your tire inventory. Are you prepared?

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

As we head into spring, temperatures are getting warmer. You know what they say: April showers bring May flowers… but they also bring customers asking for tire changeovers. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about some ways you can be prepared for those customers.

When temperatures are consistently above 45 degrees Fahrenheit, you’ll want to be sure your customers with winter tires change back to their all-season or summer tires to gain maximum traction in all seasons. This is called the spring tire changeover—basically taking one set of tires and changing it for another on the same set of wheels.

This is not to be confused with a tire change, or tire swap, which is when you exchange you exchange one type of wheel assembly for another. For example, changing a tire winter and wheel assembly and installing the summer one on your customer’s vehicle. These might have different price points at your shop, but regardless, make sure you retorque your customer’s tires after about 60 miles in both scenarios.

When doing a tire changeover, you as a tire dealer are responsible for the customer’s safety when installing their new set of tires or wheel assemblies. So, before doing this, it’s a good idea to inspect both the tire and wheel.

  • Check the tread depths of each tire to be sure they’ll last the customer the whole season.
  • Next, check the age of your customer’s tires. Tires are more susceptible to cracks, or dry rot, six years after purchase and should be replaced if there are any signs of cracking. You can find the year the tire was produced on the sidewall with the last 4 numbers of the DOT stamp. The last two numbers will indicate the year of production.
  • Next, inspect the sidewall and tread for punctures before the tires are mounted. If there is a puncture in the tread, you should definitely patch it for the customer. On the interior and exterior of the sidewall, look for chunks, gouges, bubbles, or cuts.

Finding these issues early will allow your customer to get them repaired when they take their car to you for their changeover. This saves them a trip to your shop and lets them know that their trusted local, independent tire dealer is watching out for their safety.

Lastly, you can’t talk about tire changes or tire changeovers without talking about TPMS. Get stocked with a full line of TPMS sensors and service kits. Tire industry associations and vehicle manufacturers recommend that you install a new service kit each time a tire is removed from the wheel.

Garage Studio

Inspecting Ball Joints

Ball joints may be small, but if they fail drivers will lose control of the vehicle.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Ball-Joints

Ball joints are an important part of a vehicle's suspension system, allowing for smooth steering and proper alignment. But over time, wear and tear can occur, leading to unsafe driving conditions.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about the two types of ball joints and how to inspect them.

Read Full Article

Five Tips for Retaining Customers

A “winning team” culture is the first step in becoming the best tire/auto service business you can possibly be.

By Christian Hinton
Retain Customers Tips
Servicing Blind Spot Detection and ADAS

Servicing these systems is straightforward, and with the right tools, you can resolve customer complaints.

By Christian Hinton
Servicing ADAS
Understanding Parking Brake Operation and Service

Parking and emergency brakes can stop your customers on a dime, but what is the best way to service them?

By Madeleine Winer
Continental Tires Garage Studio video - Parking brakes
Utilizing Technology to Manage Your Shop’s Workflow

Today’s shop management technology can help increase your shop’s productivity and profitability.

By Madeleine Winer

Southern Tire Mart Buys Friend Tire Company

Sales of the Yokohama brand through Friend Tire have been transferred to Southern Tire Mart, as of April 1.

By Madeleine Winer
Southern Tire Mart
Top Shop Tips: Recruiting & Retaining Employees

Find out the ways our 2022 Top Shops are recruiting top-notch talent and treating them to promote business loyalty.

By Madeleine Winer
Top Shops technician recruitment and retention
Coats Launches Next-Generation Maxx Tire Changers

The Coats Maxx Tire Changer series has three distinct models that allow technicians to provide easier, faster and more reliable service, the company says.

By Madeleine Winer
Coats-Maxx-90
Commercial Van Tire Segment Continues to Deliver Growth

In addition to increased e-commerce sales during the pandemic, many elements have influenced the growth of the commercial van tire segment.

By Denise Koeth
CelsiusCargo_RamVan