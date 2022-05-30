Connect with us

News

High School Students Get Taste of Drifting At Giti Plant Event

Advertisement
Avatar

on

A group of South Carolina high school students got the experience of riding shotgun with professional drift drivers at a Giti Tire plant May 9 as part of a community event hosted by Giti Tire.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

It was an opportunity for students in the Chester County Career Center’s Automotive Technology Program to see the facility and learn more about the tire manufacturing process firsthand. They also got to meet Formula DRIFT drivers and ride along with the drivers on a course set up outside the plant to experience the performance of the GT Radial Champiro SX2-RS competition tire that is designed and produced at the Giti Tire plant in Richburg.

The drivers were fresh from the Formula DRIFT competition in Atlanta on May 7-8 in which GT Radial driver Chris Forsberg celebrated on the podium after achieving a second-place finish. GT Radial driver Dan Burkett finished fourth.

Advertisement

Since planting roots in South Carolina, the company has partnered with the Chester County School District and established Giti Math & Science clubs in schools across the area to help students develop valuable STEAM skills. The clubs meet several times throughout the year, culminating with an annual interscholastic contest.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: AAPEX 2022 Hosts Auto Value And Bumper to Bumper

News: Volcon ePowersports Signs MOU With BFGoodrich Tires

People: Winhere Brake Parts Hires New Director of Friction Category

News: Pirelli’s Starts Summer Tire Test Programs at Swedish Test Center

Advertisement

on

High School Students Get Taste of Drifting At Giti Plant Event

on

Yokohama Rubber support Walkenhorst Motorsport cars in Nürburgring 24-Hour Race

on

Nokian Tyres Ground King Tire Wins 2022 Fennia Prize

on

BKT Building Brand Awareness in the Metaverse
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Business Operations: Cultivating a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Business Operations: Tire Industry Labor Shortage: Improve This to Keep Employees

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Battle-Axe Garage Equipment Manufacture

Contact: Jimmy SuPhone: 0086 760 86366657Fax: 0086 760 86366658
Jinwan Industry park , Zhongshan 528463
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Kenda Tech Center Jimmy Yang Kenda Tech Center Jimmy Yang

News

Kenda Celebrates 60 Years Highlighting Technical Prowess in US
Goodyear-HQ-Akron-Innovation-Center Goodyear-HQ-Akron-Innovation-Center

News

Goodyear Delivers Highest-Revenue Q1 in 10 Years

News

ATD to Acquire Monro, Inc.’s Tires Now Distribution Assets

News

Sullivan Tire Acquires C&R Tire
Connect
Tire Review Magazine