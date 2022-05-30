High School Students Get Taste of Drifting At Giti Plant Event

A group of South Carolina high school students got the experience of riding shotgun with professional drift drivers at a Giti Tire plant May 9 as part of a community event hosted by Giti Tire.

It was an opportunity for students in the Chester County Career Center’s Automotive Technology Program to see the facility and learn more about the tire manufacturing process firsthand. They also got to meet Formula DRIFT drivers and ride along with the drivers on a course set up outside the plant to experience the performance of the GT Radial Champiro SX2-RS competition tire that is designed and produced at the Giti Tire plant in Richburg.

The drivers were fresh from the Formula DRIFT competition in Atlanta on May 7-8 in which GT Radial driver Chris Forsberg celebrated on the podium after achieving a second-place finish. GT Radial driver Dan Burkett finished fourth.