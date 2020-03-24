Connect with us

News

Studded Tire Removal Deadlines Extended

on

Oregonians and Washingtonians with studded tires on their cars or trucks won’t have to remove them by the end of March, according to each state’s department of transportation.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Oregon Department of Transportation has gievn drivers until May 1 to remove studded tires due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Oregonian. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is extending the deadline to Thursday, April 30, also due to COVID-19 virus concerns. WSDOT said the extension was put in place to help reduce the spread of the virus by limiting social interactions.

Both states typically allow the use studded tires between Nov. 1 and March 31.

“Washington is experiencing some extraordinary challenges with COVID-19 right now and we recognize this is not a time for ‘business as usual,’” said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Branch Manager James Morin. “People are dealing with a lot of concerns – trying to get tires changed by the end of the month doesn’t need to be one of them.”

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Studded Tire Removal Deadlines Extended

on

Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Name 2020 Tech of the Year

on

Cosmo Tires Launches Cosmo Motorsports Division

on

Manufacturers Ask Congress to Act in Response to COVID-19
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Service: What RFV Means to the Tire Industry, Part 1

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Branick Industries Inc.

Branick Industries Inc.
Contact: Stacey MajkrzakPhone: 800-437-4394Fax: 701-281-5900
4245 Main Ave., Fargo ND 58103
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect