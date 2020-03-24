Studded Tire Removal Deadlines Extended

Oregonians and Washingtonians with studded tires on their cars or trucks won’t have to remove them by the end of March, according to each state’s department of transportation.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has gievn drivers until May 1 to remove studded tires due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Oregonian. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is extending the deadline to Thursday, April 30, also due to COVID-19 virus concerns. WSDOT said the extension was put in place to help reduce the spread of the virus by limiting social interactions.

Both states typically allow the use studded tires between Nov. 1 and March 31.

“Washington is experiencing some extraordinary challenges with COVID-19 right now and we recognize this is not a time for ‘business as usual,’” said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Branch Manager James Morin. “People are dealing with a lot of concerns – trying to get tires changed by the end of the month doesn’t need to be one of them.”