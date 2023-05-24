The Sterling Group Introduces New Tire and Service Platform

The Sterling Group has announced the establishment of Premier Tire & Service, a new platform the company said was formed to build a “one-stop tire and auto service solutions provider.”

Sterling will partner with John Adams, an executive with 25 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket industry and former CEO of Full Speed Automotive, to build the Premier platform. Sterling said Premier will seek to acquire independent tire and retail service locations with customer-focused service models in various markets across the country.

Premier is a portfolio company of The Sterling Group Foundation Fund. The Fund aims to leverage the firm’s operational capabilities and experience in the industrial sector to “set the foundation” for growth at lower middle market companies, Sterling says.