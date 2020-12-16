Connect with us
TM28_Stellar

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Stellar Industries Releases TM28 Tire Manipulator

With a rated capacity of 28,000 lbs., the company says the TM28 is equipped to handle large construction and mine equipment tires.
Tire Review Staff

Stellar Industries has released the Stellar TM28 tire manipulator, which utilizes a forklift or loader as a tire handler.

The Stellar TM28 is available in either a long- or short-arm version. With a rated capacity of 28,000 lbs., the company says the TM28 is equipped to handle large construction and mine equipment tires. The product features 110-degree body rotation and 360-degree continuous rotating pads.

TM28_Stellar-2

The company says the optional side shift feature allows an operator to make small adjustments for better control over the tire. The company adds by adding Stellar’s TM28 to existing equipment, professionals can increase equipment value by eliminating the need to buy dedicated equipment.

The TM28 also features an accessory mounting rail and fall-back protection with integral lock ring catcher.

