State Farm Rolls Out Openbay+

State Farm recently deployed Openbay+ in select U.S. states. Openbay+ is a subscription service that matches consumers with automotive service centers that deliver automotive repair and maintenance services at preferred pricing. Exclusively through Openbay+, State Farm customers can book appointments with nearby service professionals that offer up to 25% in discounts on parts and labor.

The cost of auto repair and maintenance services has risen between 4%-5% annually between 2019 and 2021, Openbay says. For 2019, average miles driven by U.S. drivers reached 14,263 miles according to the United States Department of Transportation – Federal Highway Administration. Annual costs can vary from $1,075 for a small sedan to as much as $1,487 for a medium sedan.

State Farm customers on Openbay+ match instantly with multiple local automotive service professionals that can service their make of vehicle and deliver the requested service. The company says Openbay+ provides a variety of service professionals on its platform to select from, including mobile mechanics that will service a vehicle at the customer’s home, independently owned and operated service centers, national name-brand and franchise businesses, national corporate brands, and franchise dealerships. Openbay+ presents ratings and reviews for each service professional, alongside location info, amenities, shop hours, and specialized automotive certifications, so that State Farm customers can choose the professional that best fits their needs and preferences.