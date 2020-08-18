Connect with us

Start-Up Tire Agent Raises $6M After Latest Funding Round

Tire Review Staff

on

Start-up Tire Agent has raised a total of $6 million after recently gaining $5 million in funding led by American Family Ventures, with participation from ERA, Sidekick Fund, NY Angels and HBS Angels.

The company says it works with more than 50 tire brands to give users a place to browse tires online. Tire Agent also helps users find an installer near them and shows the cost of installation upfront, the company says.

The company has also built out a proprietary tire financing platform called PayPair that connects customers of any credit score and matches them with a variety of lenders, financing and payment plan. Tire Agent has also partnered with Allstate to offer warranties to customers, including a warranty on installation, the company says.

Tire Agent says it has a network of more than 500 tire distribution warehouses with 50 tire brands and 20 wheel brands offered on the platform, with 15,000 partnered installation centers across the country. Customers have the option of having their tires shipped directly to their home, shipped to a FedEx pick up location, or shipped directly to one of Tire Agent’s 15,000 partnered installers.

