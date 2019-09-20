Standards Testing Labs Tire Technology Seminar is Nov. 12-14

Standards Testing Laboratories (STL) will be offering its 2019 Tire Technology seminar at the company’s Massillon, Ohio headquarters Nov. 12-14.

The material will be geared toward the non-tire engineer or the entry-level engineer, however, the program is designed to be beneficial to experienced tire engineers as well. The course will also benefit individuals who need a general knowledge of tire design, construction, materials and performance.

The speakers are professionals in fields that include engineering, chemistry, engineering mechanics and vehicle dynamics, according to STL. The seminar will provide an overview of tire industry terminology and technology, the raw materials that go into the making of a tire, along with the design, applications, compounding, construction and manufacturing processes. Rubber/polymer chemistry, physics as well as testing standards and procedures are also covered during the two-and-a-half day educational program.

Registration is $1,400 and includes admission to the seminar, all materials, three luncheons, an evening banquet and refreshments throughout the course. STL can assist with hotel accommodations. The deadline to register is Oct. 18. Interested parties can request a registration form by calling STL at 800-833-8547 or email [email protected]