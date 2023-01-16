 SRNA Promotes New VP of Sales

SRNA Promotes New VP of Sales

Rob Montasser has accepted the position of vice president of replacement sales, said Sumitomo Rubber North America (SRNA).

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Rob joined SRNA in 2016 as director of sales for Dunlop Motorcycle. Prior to joining SRNA, he held positions in the motorcycle and retail organizations at Goodyear Tire and Rubber.

“I am delighted to take on this new role,” Montasser stated. “Falken Tires has successfully placed a great deal of focus on its value as a key replacement tire, and obviously, my new role will be to take advantage of that momentum and to build upon it by increasing the sales of our brand across all lines.”

