SRNA names new manager of motorsports

Sumitomo Rubber North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, has promoted Bakari Howard to manager of motorsports. Howard has been with SRNA for 15 years, holding several different positions from TBR sales to product training. Tire dealers may recognize Howard as the host of Falken Digital TV’s Tire Tech episodes.

“My previous roles have afforded me the opportunity to be very well-rounded in this industry,” Howard said. “I’ve seen the optics from both the associate dealer and wholesale distribution side to the end user at an event. I’m excited about continuing the legacy that others have established before me in this department and growing our dealer interaction at events,” he said.