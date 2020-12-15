Connect with us
SRNA Announces Four Executive Promotions

Sumitomo has a new senior vice president, vice president of marketing, vice president of 4-wheel sales and vice president of finance.
Tire Review Staff

Sumitomo Rubber North America (SRNA) has announced the promotions of four employees.

President and CEO Richard Smallwood announced that Darren Thomas will become senior vice president & chief operating officer, moving from his position of senior vice president of sales & marketing. Thomas, whom Smallwood first hired in 1995, has served in multiple sales, marketing, and business development roles for SRNA.

Returning to oversee the marketing department is Rick Brennan, another long-standing industry veteran. Brennan most recently ran SRNA’s strategic planning operations. He will again take on the role of vice president of marketing while continuing to manage all strategic planning activities.

Taking over as vice president of 4-wheel sales is Matt Leeper, a 22-year Falken Tires veteran, who will be transitioning from his position as director of consumer sales.

Also, Toby Beiner has been promoted from corporate controller to vice president of finance. Beiner will take on the leadership role for SRNA’s finance, accounting, and credit functions upon the retirement of Peter Buck, SRNA’s current chief financial officer. Buck, who has been with the company for nearly 13 years, will retire on April 1, 2021, but will stay on in an advisory role through Nov. 30, 2021.

