Spud Webb Serves as Celebrity Driver for Tire Discounters

An Atlanta basketball legend provided an assist in an unexpected way when customers of a local tire and service provider opened their doors to find former Atlanta Hawks player and 1986 slam dunk contest winner Spud Webb, says Tire Discounters. The company brought Webb to Atlanta to serve as a celebrity driver for its “Skip the Shop” program that picks up a customer’s car, services it and returns the vehicle to their home or work.

