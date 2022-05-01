Connect with us

News

Spud Webb Serves as Celebrity Driver for Tire Discounters

Christian Hinton

An Atlanta basketball legend provided an assist in an unexpected way when customers of a local tire and service provider opened their doors to find former Atlanta Hawks player and 1986 slam dunk contest winner Spud Webb, says Tire Discounters. The company brought Webb to Atlanta to serve as a celebrity driver for its “Skip the Shop” program that picks up a customer’s car, services it and returns the vehicle to their home or work.

Webb spent the morning surprising Chamblee-area Tire Discounters customers as a way of introducing the company’s unique brand and showing off its fun, lighthearted spirit. The company recently opened new stores in the Atlanta metro area and handed out over 250 free apple pies to passersby in March as a way of saying hello to the community. Tire Discounters says it also intends to bring over 200 jobs to the area in 2022.

