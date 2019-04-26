Spectra Premium Awarded 2018 Supplier of the Year by Crow-Burlingame/Bumper to Bumper

Pictured are (left to right) Brian Dean, vice president of purchasing, Crow-Burlingame Co.; Dave DeVos, business development manager – U.S., Spectra Premium; Ted Yoder, regional sales manager, Spectra Premium; Fletcher Lord III, president of Crow-Burlingame Co.; and Kenny Payne, vice president of marketing for Crow-Burlingame Co.

Spectra Premium Industries was awarded the 2018 Supplier of the Year, Silver Category award April 13 by Crow-Burlingame Co./Bumper to Bumper during their 2019 Vendor Show of the Decades celebrating Crow-Burlingame’s 100th anniversary in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The award was given in recognition of the outstanding support in marketing and efforts, offering new ways to grow their business, such as the introduction of CAPA-certified radiators by Spectra Premium to facilitate entry into the collision parts market.

“We are delighted and thankful to Crow-Burlingame Co./Bumper to Bumper in receiving this recognition. This award reflects the teamwork from the Spectra team in servicing its customers and going above and beyond their expectations,” said Collin Francis, vice president of sales and marketing, Aftermarket USA for Spectra Premium. “We take the opportunity to congratulate Crow-Burlingame Co./Bumper to Bumper for reaching an impressive centennial milestone as a family owned company and look forward the continuation of our great partnership in the hands of a new generation.”