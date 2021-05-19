Connect with us
Specialty Products Co. Launches New Alignment Training

Hands-on classes are now open for registration at Specialty Products Company’s Longmont, Colo., corporate offices
Specialty Products Co. has announced the launch of a new alignment training program.

Hands-on classes are now open for registration at Specialty Products Company’s Longmont, Colo., corporate offices. Classes are available in July, September and November.

Classes include:

  • Basic alignment training: This three-day basic alignment course is designed for entry-level technicians who are new to vehicle alignment concepts and procedures.
  • Advanced alignment training: This two-day advanced alignment course is designed for the technician who has been working with vehicle alignments for at least a year.

