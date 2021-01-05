Connect with us

Southern Tire Mart Creates Alliance With Pilot Co.

Southern Tire Mart and Pilot Company have reached an agreement to create a new, strategic alliance – Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.

Through this alliance, Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J plans to build over 100 more locations in the next 18 months, with a goal to grow the network across the U.S. to 200 points of service over 36 months. The facilities will be built on existing Pilot and Flying J Travel Center properties.

Beginning Jan. 1, Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J assumed management operations of the current 35 Pilot Flying J Truck Care maintenance facilities. Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J will honor existing promotions and discounts.

