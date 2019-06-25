Southern Tire Mart Cited by OSHA, Facing $300K+ in Fines

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Southern Tire Mart LLC – based in Columbia, Mississippi – for failing to protect employees from serious safety hazards after a worker suffered fatal injuries while allegedly attempting to mount a monster truck tire rim at the company’s retreading facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company faces $341,195 in fines.

According to OSHA, inspectors determined the company exposed employees to struck-by, tire explosion, fire and smoke hazards; failed to provide a restraining device or barrier; and implement lockout/tagout procedures, as required. OSHA cited Southern Tire Mart for 17 violations, two of which are covered under OSHA’s National Emphasis Program on Amputations.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citation and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Southern Tire Mart issued a statement June 25 in regard to OSHA’s citation: “Southern Tire Mart received the OSHA notice recently and is still in the process of evaluating their findings. However, STM remains committed to working with OSHA representatives to see that best practices are followed for the safety of its employees and the public.”