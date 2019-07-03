Snap-On Rolls Out TPMS4 Software License

Snap-on is introducing a new TPMS4 software license that gives technicians access to continuous updates through the TPMSconnect Portal.

The software keeps the TPMS4 tool current by updating sensor brands, adding vehicle models and new protocols, along with enhanced programmable sensor coverage.

Added current model year new vehicle platform coverage includes BMW, Chrysler 300, Honda, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Sprinter, Subaru and Toyota.

Enhanced coverage for sixteen of the most common aftermarket sensors is integrated into the new software including MAX T.O.T.A.L. Gen 1 and Gen 2 Sensors, Alligator Sens.It, Schrader EZsensor, HUF Intellisens UVS and ECS, Hamaton U-Pro, Mobiletron, Orange Universal, BWD Standard QWIK-SENSOR, NAPA QWIK-SENSOR, Steelman Select, PDQ Programmable, Dynamic Pro-Select and Mobiletron Universal.

Technicians will also be able to look up OEM and aftermarket sensor part numbers as well as TPMS by Dill Valve and Retrofit by Schrader trailer coverage, Snap-On says. Using a registration code, technicians can download the update through the TPMSconnect portal. The software license is valid for 12 months after purchase.