Snap-on Offers Interactive Accessories Catalog

January 11, 2019

The Snap-on interactive accessories catalog contains all of the products that professional technicians need to make their Snap-on diagnostic tools more powerful to maximize capabilities, improve productivity and increase profits.

Available by visiting diagnostics.snapon.com/IAC, the catalog can be downloaded to a computer, iPad or tablet. It offers accessories for Snap-on diagnostic platforms such as the new APOLLO D8 and families including ZEUS, VERUS, VERDICT, MODIS, SOLUS, Vantage and ETHOS.

“The new Snap-on interactive accessories catalog is loaded with items that will help diagnostic tools do more, work harder and last longer,” said Helen Cox, senior marketing manager, Snap-on Diagnostics. “For example, technicians can maximize their diagnostic tool’s potential by adding even more capabilities with accessories such as cables and adapter kits. With accessories like docking stations and foam organizers, they can configure their tools to fit their work environment and style. They can also add security and peace of mind to their investment with cases, screen protectors and extended warranties.”

Experienced Snap-on customer care representatives are available to provide support in English and Spanish on the customer care hotline at 800-424-7226.

For more information about the new Snap-on diagnostic accessories catalog, talk to a Snap-on representative or visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com.

