Snap Finance Appoints New Members to Senior Leadership

Snap Finance has appointed three new members to its senior leadership team.
Doris Hektor has been named as Snap’s chief compliance officer (CCO); Gaurav Kohli has stepped into the role of chief technology officer (CTO), and Tim King is the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO). The company says these new executive team members will bolster the company’s internal operating structure as it enters its next phase of growth.
According to the company, Hektor draws on 25 years of financial services risk management and compliance experience. Hektor recently served as chief risk officer at Encore Capital, where she led the design and implementation of an enterprise-wide global risk management program covering Encore’s entire risk universe across all operating units. Prior to that, she was with JP Morgan Chase as senior vice president and managing director of consumer and community banking compliance.
Kohli comes to Snap from Token, Inc., a platform that enables bank-based payments via PSD2, where he served as CTO, Snap says. Before that, Kohli held a dual CIO/CTO position at Renew Financial and served as vice president of platform and Architecture for Visa’s cybersource division.
With 30 years of experience in financial services, King previously served as the CFO of Alliance Data, a cutting-edge provider of market-leading payment products and digital solutions.