Connect with us

News

Snap Finance Appoints New Members to Senior Leadership

Tire Review Staff

on

Snap Finance has appointed three new members to its senior leadership team.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Doris Hektor has been named as Snap’s chief compliance officer (CCO); Gaurav Kohli has stepped into the role of chief technology officer (CTO), and Tim King is the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO). The company says these new executive team members will bolster the company’s internal operating structure as it enters its next phase of growth.

According to the company, Hektor draws on 25 years of financial services risk management and compliance experience. Hektor recently served as chief risk officer at Encore Capital, where she led the design and implementation of an enterprise-wide global risk management program covering Encore’s entire risk universe across all operating units. Prior to that, she was with JP Morgan Chase as senior vice president and managing director of consumer and community banking compliance.

Advertisement

Kohli comes to Snap from Token, Inc., a platform that enables bank-based payments via PSD2, where he served as CTO, Snap says. Before that, Kohli held a dual CIO/CTO position at Renew Financial and served as vice president of platform and Architecture for Visa’s cybersource division.

With 30 years of experience in financial services, King previously served as the CFO of Alliance Data, a cutting-edge provider of market-leading payment products and digital solutions.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Apollo Tyres Conducts Global Partners’ Summit 2021

News: Hankook Tire Partners with Challenge4

News: Hankook Recalls Some Kinergy GT (H436) Tires

News: TIA Board Elects Jarman as Secretary

Advertisement

on

Snap Finance Appoints New Members to Senior Leadership

on

Monro, Inc. Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

on

Tireco's Milestar to Partner With Tread Lightly!

on

Milwaukee Tool Announces Next-Generation Hole Dozer
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

News: TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month

Business Operations: Online Reputation Management

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Johnny g & Friends, Ep. 1: Mario Andretti

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ken-Tool

Contact: Ben GrahamPhone: 330-535-7177Fax: 330-535-1345
768 E North Street, Akron Ohio 44305
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Mass-Right-to-repair Mass-Right-to-repair

News

Biden Executive Order Addresses Right to Repair
vip-tires vip-tires

News

VIP Tires & Service Opens Third Vermont Location
Happy-Fourth-July Happy-Fourth-July

News

Tire Review Wishes You a Happy Independence Day

AAPEX 2021 Opens Nominations for Service and Repair Awards
Connect
Tire Review Magazine