Snap Finance Appoints New Members to Senior Leadership

Doris Hektor has been named as Snap’s chief compliance officer (CCO); Gaurav Kohli has stepped into the role of chief technology officer (CTO), and Tim King is the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO). The company says these new executive team members will bolster the company’s internal operating structure as it enters its next phase of growth.

According to the company, Hektor draws on 25 years of financial services risk management and compliance experience. Hektor recently served as chief risk officer at Encore Capital, where she led the design and implementation of an enterprise-wide global risk management program covering Encore’s entire risk universe across all operating units. Prior to that, she was with JP Morgan Chase as senior vice president and managing director of consumer and community banking compliance.