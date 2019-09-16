News/Smithers
September 16, 2019

Smithers Unifies Under One Brand

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Hunter Produces 30,000th RX Scissor Lift Rack

Apollo Introduces Apterra AT2 All-Terrain Tire

NRS Brakes Adds 57 SKUs to Galvanized Brake Pad Offering

TGI-Connect, PressurePro Unveil Integration Plans

AME International Enters Port Business

Bridgestone Americas Announces Management, Structure Changes

Kenda Tires' Fielding Shredder Selected to Participate in New Netflix Show, 'Hyperdrive'

McCarthy Tire Service Relocates Hughesville, Maryland Operations

Michelin Enhances Small Commercial Fleets Advantage Program

First Apollo Truck Tyre Zone Opens in Thailand

Smithers-logo

Smithers has launched a single brand identity, new logo and tagline, and a new web presence at www.smithers.com.

Smithers is also commemorating their nearly 100-year tenure with a new tagline: Innovate with Confidence.

Smithers is bidding farewell to its legacy brands (Smithers Apex, Smithers Avanza, Smithers Pira, Smithers Quality Assessments, Smithers Rapra and Smithers Viscient). This shift to a single brand will make it easier for clients in any industry worldwide to discover the full breadth of services Smithers has to offer throughout the entire product development process, the company says.

Show Full Article