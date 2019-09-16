Smithers Unifies Under One Brand

Smithers has launched a single brand identity, new logo and tagline, and a new web presence at www.smithers.com.

Smithers is also commemorat ing their nearly 100-year tenure with a new tagline: Innovate with Confidence.

Smithers is bidding farewell to its legacy brands (Smithers Apex, Smithers Avanza, Smithers Pira, Smithers Quality Assessments, Smithers Rapra and Smithers Viscient). This shift to a single brand will make it easier for clients in any industry worldwide to discover the full breadth of services Smithers has to offer throughout the entire product development process, the company says.