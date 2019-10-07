In the News/Smithers
October 7, 2019

Smithers Adds Tire & Wheel Business Development Manager

Mark-Shackelford-Smithers

Smithers has announced the addition of Mark Shackelford as business development manager of tire and wheel for North America as part of the Smithers Materials Science and Engineering division.

Shackelford is responsible for business development efforts for the tire and wheel industry, connecting clients to tire, wheel and snow traction testing, the Smithers Tire Analysis Report and technical consulting. He will work closely with Smithers laboratory operations managers and subject matter experts.

Prior to his current role, Shackelford was the business development representative for the Smithers Information division, focused on market reports and technical conferences for the tire industry. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Ashland University.

