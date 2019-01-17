Smithers Rapra to Host ‘Compounding 102’ Webinar

Smithers Rapra is hosting an introductory one-hour webinar on rubber compounding as part of its free webinar series from company experts.

The webinar, called “Compounding 102: Fillers & Process Aids,” will take place Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. EST. Christine Domer, general manager of Smithers Rapra’s analytical and physical testing labs, will deliver a primer on basic mechanisms of fillers and process oils from a compounder’s perspective.

Topics that will be discussed include:

Structure and surface area

Main material parameters and why they are important

How different options impact the compounding process, cost and final product performance

Reasons for using one versus another for different applications

Those interested can register for the webinar here.