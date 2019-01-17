News/Free Webinar
January 17, 2019

Smithers Rapra to Host ‘Compounding 102’ Webinar

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Smithers Rapra is hosting an introductory one-hour webinar on rubber compounding as part of its free webinar series from company experts.

The webinar, called “Compounding 102: Fillers & Process Aids,” will take place Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. EST. Christine Domer, general manager of Smithers Rapra’s analytical and physical testing labs, will deliver a primer on basic mechanisms of fillers and process oils from a compounder’s perspective.

Topics that will be discussed include:

  • Structure and surface area
  • Main material parameters and why they are important
  • How different options impact the compounding process, cost and final product performance
  • Reasons for using one versus another for different applications

Those interested can register for the webinar here.

