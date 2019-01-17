Smithers Rapra to Host ‘Compounding 102’ Webinar
Smithers Rapra is hosting an introductory one-hour webinar on rubber compounding as part of its free webinar series from company experts.
The webinar, called “Compounding 102: Fillers & Process Aids,” will take place Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. EST. Christine Domer, general manager of Smithers Rapra’s analytical and physical testing labs, will deliver a primer on basic mechanisms of fillers and process oils from a compounder’s perspective.
Topics that will be discussed include:
- Structure and surface area
- Main material parameters and why they are important
- How different options impact the compounding process, cost and final product performance
- Reasons for using one versus another for different applications
Those interested can register for the webinar here.