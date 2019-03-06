Smithers Rapra Hires North American Sales Manager

Smithers Rapra has hired Bob Bove as regional sales manager for North America.

Bove is responsible for overseeing business development efforts for both Smithers Rapra and Smithers Pira in North America. He will lead the commercial team and work closely with lab operations managers and subject matter experts to identify growth opportunities ensuring that Smithers is constantly adapting to meet client needs.

“Our strategy at Smithers is to grow our capabilities and capacity to support the ever-changing needs of our clients,” said Dr. Jim Popio, vice president of North America operations for Smithers Rapra. “Bob is extremely client-focused and has an eye for identifying development opportunities that support our clients’ technical needs and business goals. I’m confident he’ll bring great insight and value to our already strong client relationships.”

Prior to joining Smithers, Bove worked as a team sales lead, solutions architect and field engineer. In 2017, he was named a top salesperson by management and his peers. Bob has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and M.B.A. from The Ohio State University. He has received continuing education in customer-centric selling and analytic techniques for business and is a Toastmasters Competent Communicator.