Smithers Rapra Expands Testing Lab

Smithers Rapra, a leader in rubber, plastics, and composites testing expertise, has added two additional environmental testing chambers to its product testing laboratory in Lansing, Michigan, expanding both capacity and capabilities. The two new chambers provide over 40% more internal capacity than the laboratory’s existing chambers, allowing for environmental conditioning and testing of larger components.

“There’s increased demand for greater chamber capacity that can accommodate larger components so our clients can understand how their products will perform under rigorous conditions,” said Jeff Andrasik, product testing operations manager with Smithers Rapra. “Consider an automotive hose assembly in an engine compartment. Temperature validation specifications have progressively become more extreme to accommodate changing operating and external environmental conditions. Having the ability to mirror service conditions more closely is critical to validating the performance of new hose designs.”

The new chambers have a temperature range from -70°C to 180°C and can be programmed to maintain a static temperature or cycle through multiple extremes, simulating a product’s service environment. Pressure and vibration testing can also be integrated into the testing protocol.

Located in Lansing, the Michigan product testing laboratory has extensive experience with automotive components and parts. Lansing’s sister lab in Akron, Ohio, serves clients across a number of industry segments. The combination of the two labs, plus a third lab in Suzhou, China, gives Smithers the capacity, flexibility, and expertise to meet any client’s product testing needs worldwide.

Smithers Rapra operates laboratories in North America, Europe, and Asia, covering a wide variety of materials science and engineering services from material chemistry and product durability testing, to tire, wheel, and winter testing. Smithers’ global network of ISO 17025 accredited laboratories perform a wide variety of standard and custom test protocols supporting raw material suppliers and final product manufacturers.

“This new addition is the latest in our ongoing effort to expand our capabilities in alignment with what our customers need,” says Dr. Jim Popio, vice president, North America operations with Smithers Rapra. “Jeff and his team are extremely customer-driven, continuously looking for ways that we can expand our services to assist clients in their product development process.”