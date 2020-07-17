Connect with us

News

Smithers Adds Support for EVs at Winter Proving Grounds

Tire Review Staff

on

Smithers has added new freezer capacity at its Smithers Winter Test Center (SWTC) in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Two reefer trailers have been outfitted to maintain temperatures as low as -30°F (-34°C). The trailers are each spacious enough to accommodate two large passenger vehicles or light trucks at a time, Smithers says. Demand for freezer testing is growing among automotive OEMs and tier suppliers who are working to develop batteries and specialty components for electric vehicles.

“Electric vehicle technology is developing very quickly, and there are still some unknowns with regard to how they function in extreme cold,” said Dr. Jim Popio, vice president of operations, North America, materials science and engineering for Smithers. “We made this investment to help our clients deepen their understanding of how their EV technology performs at low temperatures and maintains a competitive edge in the market.”

The setup allows clients to drive vehicles straight out of the trailer and immediately attempt acceleration and braking maneuvers to determine how driving performance is impacted by extreme cold.

Smithers says it has also invested in a new direct-current high-speed charging station on-site to increase efficiency for customers who are testing electric vehicles. The ChargePoint Express 250 DC Fast Charging Station can charge two vehicles at a time and delivers 75% of battery capacity in about 20 minutes.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Pirelli CEO Proposes Candidate for Co-CEO Position

Interstate Batteries Supporting TBC's Aligned in Hope Charity

ITC to Continue PLT Tire Tariff Investigation

Kenda Tires Partners with Championship Off-Road Tour

Advertisement

on

Smithers Adds Support for EVs at Winter Proving Grounds

on

Tire Discounters Adds New Huntsville, Ala. Location

on

Tarsus Provides Update on Tyrexpo Asia 2021

on

Hankook Tire Launches Summer Road Trip Rebate
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Vidir Machine

Vidir Machine
Contact: Stan PlettPhone: 204-364-2442Fax: 204-364-2454
PO Box 700, Arborg MB R0C 0A0
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect