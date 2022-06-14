Fix-A-Flat Parent Company Awarded By Autozone

AutoZone recognized Illinois Tool Works Global Tire Repair, the parent company of tire repair technology companies Slime and Fix-a-Flat , at its 2022 Vendor Partner Summit. During the summit, AutoZone says it honored companies that provided exceptional performance and demonstrated a strong commitment to customer satisfaction during the past year.

AutoZone says the award, titled the WITTDTJR award (“What It Takes to Do the Job Right”), was given to Illinois Tool Works Global Tire Repair for partnering with AutoZone to consistently ensure that AutoZone’s Do-It-Yourself and professional customers had the parts and products needed to best repair vehicles and keep them running smoothly.