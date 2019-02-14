Show us Your Ink! Enter Your Tattoo in the Tire Review Tattoo Challenge

Last year, we crowned the Tire Review Great Mascot Challenge Champion… Now, we’re seeking to find the best tattoos for our Tire Review Tattoo Challenge!

We looking for ink featuring industry logos, mascots, icons, tires, treads and more that celebrate a commitment to the industry and the stories behind them. Artwork will compete head-to-head in a March-Madness style tournament in March. Each week, you can vote for the designs you want to see make it to the next round.

Body art will be showcased in the June 2019 issue of Tire Review. To enter a tattoo into the contest, click here.

You must provide a photo of the tattoo and the name of the person who has it upon submission.

We can’t wait to see your tire tattoos!